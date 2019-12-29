Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.67 Target Price for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

