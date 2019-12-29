Zacks: Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given $12.30 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Fulgent Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLGT stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

