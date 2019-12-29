Zacks: Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Given $27.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 616,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graham by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

GHM opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Graham has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $219.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

