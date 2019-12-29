Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Hold

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

