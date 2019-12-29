Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBCF. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.13.

SBCF opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

