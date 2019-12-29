Zacks Investment Research Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Sell

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norwegian Cruise’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The performance can be primarily attributed to higher fleet expansion, increased booking and capacity. Moreover, Norwegian Cruise is highly benefitting from higher onboard spend. Notably, strong demand and modest capacity growth bode well for Norwegian Cruise. Also, the company is on track with strategic actions to improve profitability and de-risk its business profile by focusing more on fastest-growing markets. However, high costs, intense competition from other cruises and debt levels are potential concerns. Also, the company’s exposure to negative currency translation is adding to woes. Earnings estimates for current year have declined in the past 60 days, which reflects on analysts, concern regarding the performance of the company.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NCLH opened at $59.11 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

