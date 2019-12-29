Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Hold

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. G.Research cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $883.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 1.71.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 223.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

