Zacks Investment Research Upgrades US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USCR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on US Concrete to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens lowered US Concrete from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.23.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in US Concrete by 468.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in US Concrete by 165.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in US Concrete by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

