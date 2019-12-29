Zacks: LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $6.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiqTech International an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

