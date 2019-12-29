Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE MVC opened at $9.29 on Thursday. MVC Capital has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

