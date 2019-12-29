Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zagg has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $229.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Zagg had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zagg will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zagg by 540.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Zagg during the second quarter worth $172,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zagg by 86.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zagg by 21.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zagg by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

