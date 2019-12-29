Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $45.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $44.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 616.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 266,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 496.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 66.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

