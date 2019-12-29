Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Zai Lab stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 496.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

