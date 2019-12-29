Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $40.25, 353,587 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 190,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 616.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 266,312 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.