Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $218,647.00 and $9,679.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinEgg and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,436.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.02891965 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00529977 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000504 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,846,270 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

