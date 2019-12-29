Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

