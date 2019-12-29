ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

