Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 523,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,453,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

NYSE ZYME opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.54. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

