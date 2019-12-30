-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. IMPINJ reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

PI traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,580. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.76 million, a P/E ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,525,948 over the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in IMPINJ by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 304,327 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMPINJ by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

