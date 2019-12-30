-$0.02 EPS Expected for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). McEwen Mining posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 466,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. 139,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $442.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of -0.64.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

