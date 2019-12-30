$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,004,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,795,000 after acquiring an additional 931,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,789,000 after acquiring an additional 159,144 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,314,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,043,000 after acquiring an additional 377,330 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,180,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.