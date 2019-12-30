-$0.10 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11.

Several analysts recently commented on DFFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 7,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

