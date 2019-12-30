$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. PennantPark Investment reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 7,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $441.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

