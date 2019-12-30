$0.22 EPS Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $154,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

