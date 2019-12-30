$0.25 EPS Expected for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Delek US posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. ValuEngine cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.49.

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Delek US by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,276,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after buying an additional 576,457 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period.

NYSE DK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.