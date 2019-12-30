$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Southern reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

NYSE SO traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 55,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,223,787 shares of company stock worth $139,744,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after buying an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

