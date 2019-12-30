$0.30 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 51.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $404.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

