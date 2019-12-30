$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

