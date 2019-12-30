$0.54 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of ITRI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47.

In other Itron news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $2,287,690.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,708.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $830,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Itron by 9.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

