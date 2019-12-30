$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IHS Markit.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. 74,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

