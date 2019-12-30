$0.70 EPS Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.69. Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,347,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 164,337 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

