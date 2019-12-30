$0.73 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.97. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,886,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,304,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after buying an additional 482,087 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,402,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,397,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,518,000 after buying an additional 114,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,611,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,038,000 after buying an additional 642,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.39. 21,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,691. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.