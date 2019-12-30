$0.84 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.90. Euronav reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.28. 2,005,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Euronav has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $12.61.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.