$0.88 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $555,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $133.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.