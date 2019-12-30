$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,191 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,510,000 after acquiring an additional 514,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.