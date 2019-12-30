$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Watsco posted sales of $991.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). Watsco had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

Watsco stock opened at $180.73 on Monday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $182.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 57.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 143.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 101,057 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

