$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 104,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

