$1.27 EPS Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.23. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $107.28. 100,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,710. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.