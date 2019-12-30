$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Medical’s earnings. Select Medical reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 449,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $23.50.

In related news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $552,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,661.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $365,922,000 after acquiring an additional 164,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,162,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,499,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

