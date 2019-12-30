$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.42. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 275,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3,361.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.48. 53,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,756. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $126.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

