$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PII traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $102.22. 5,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

