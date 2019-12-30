$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

WSM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,091. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 244,356 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $4,378,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

