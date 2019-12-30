$104.46 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report $104.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.70 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $76.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $406.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.70 million to $408.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $453.96 million, with estimates ranging from $448.12 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $29.01. 500,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,751.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,259,917. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 152.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

