111 (NASDAQ:YI) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

111 stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.95. 111 has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. Analysts predict that 111 will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.