11,782 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH opened at $23.93 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.