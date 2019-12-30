14,713 Shares in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $370,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCU opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.59 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 87.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

