$16.92 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post sales of $16.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $32.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $34.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.50 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $134.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 20,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,928. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.