$160.27 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $160.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.69 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $165.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $735.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.01 million to $738.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $778.77 million, with estimates ranging from $771.97 million to $783.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

MBUU opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $843.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

