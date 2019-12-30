$179.09 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to post sales of $179.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.33 million and the highest is $181.57 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $119.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $615.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $620.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $733.15 million, with estimates ranging from $718.67 million to $740.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 921.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.98. 6,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,354. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.