$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.69.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $136.05. 9,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

